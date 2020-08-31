Mexico Can Keep Steel Duty Exemptions Despite Import Surge

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Mexican government has agreed to strictly monitor its steel exports to the U.S. in order to remain exempt from President Donald Trump's national security-based steel tariffs, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Monday. Despite surges in Mexican imports of standard pipe, mechanical tubing and semi-finished steel products, the Mexican government agreed to establish a "strict export monitoring regime" over the products through June 1, 2021, in order to avoid paying the U.S.' 25% levy on steel products, according to a USTR announcement. The two countries entered negotiations over the steel tariffs when Mexican imports of standard pipe, mechanical...

