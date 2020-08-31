Calif. Justices Say Gov. OK To Back Feds On Tribal Casino

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of California said Monday that the state's governor could agree to a federal decision backing the Enterprise Rancheria of Maidu Indians' off-reservation casino plans, saying he has that authority even though the state constitution doesn't explicitly say so. The United Auburn Indian Community had challenged former Gov. Jerry Brown's concurrence with the U.S. Department of the Interior's finding in favor of the Enterprise Rancheria's Sacramento-area casino project, arguing that a constitutional amendment allowing some tribal gambling didn't permit the governor to approve the project and that doing so violated the separation of powers among government branches. In a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS