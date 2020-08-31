Feds Say Corps' Pebble Mine Delay Shows Enviro Precaution

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Friday told the Ninth Circuit that its recent decision to temporarily block the controversial Pebble Mine is proof that it's taking a measured approach to project approval and urged the court to dismiss a conservation group's lawsuit. Trout Unlimited had asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn an Alaska federal judge's decision upholding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's withdrawal of Clean Water Act restrictions that would have effectively blocked the mine. But the government said Aug. 24's announcement from the Army Corps of Engineers that it needs more information from Pebble Limited Partnership on its plans to mitigate environmental...

