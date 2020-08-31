2nd Circ. Kills Trump's Rollback Of Vehicle Emissions Penalty

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration violated federal law when it implemented a 60% rollback of a penalty for violating motor vehicle average fuel economy standards, the Second Circuit said Monday. A three-judge panel vacated the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's 2019 rule that pushed back the base penalty amount for violations of Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards established by the Obama administration. The judges rejected NHTSA's contention that the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act does not apply to the CAFE standard penalties. New York and several other states, along with the Natural Resources Defense Council and Sierra Club, challenged the...

