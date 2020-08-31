Sears Insiders Say $4.2B In Borrowing Was Justified

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Ex-Sears Holding Co. CEO Edward Lampert and other former insiders continued to argue Monday that a New York bankruptcy judge should trim a creditor suit, denying claims they took out $4.2 billion in debt to funnel cash to a Lampert-affiliated real estate trust. While unsecured Sears creditors argued at the remote hearing that the loans were disguised equity investments used to and intended to prop up a real estate investment trust that had previously purchased some of Sears' real estate, the defendants argued they were a good-faith try to keep the retailer afloat, and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain questioned whether...

