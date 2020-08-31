11th Circ. Deems Pratt & Whitney Pollution Suit Too Late

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit said Monday that aerospace giant Pratt & Whitney doesn't have to face a family's claim it caused a woman's brain cancer by allegedly contaminating soil with radioactive material because the family filed suit too late. A three-judge panel said the parents of the late Cynthia Santiago, who died after filing the lawsuit, waited too long after her cancer diagnosis in 2009 to sue Pratt & Whitney. The family claimed Pratt shipped in contaminated soil from a nearby testing facility it owned to build a residential area the family moved to in the 1990s and that their lawsuit is...

