Apple, Google Challenge IPR Discretionary Denial Precedent

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Apple, Cisco, Google and Intel on Monday challenged Patent Trial and Appeal Board precedent allowing judges to skip instituting inter partes reviews based on pending district court litigation, saying it undermines the America Invents Act and was illegally implemented. The tech companies' suit in California federal court against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is trying to block what they've named the NHK-Fintiv rule, based on PTAB precedent that lays out when parallel infringement litigation is a reason to deny IPR petitions. They say it goes against the AIA, and that its "vague factors lead to speculative, unpredictable, and unfair outcomes."...

