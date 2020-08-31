Avenatti Judge Considers Splitting Calif. Fraud Trial In 2

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing Michael Avenatti's upcoming embezzlement trial suggested during a status hearing Monday that the 10 counts of wire fraud against the embattled attorney be tried separately from the bank and tax fraud charges, but prosecutors said it would be more efficient to keep the case whole. During the telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna asked federal prosecutors and Avenatti's attorney to voice their thoughts about the possibility of splitting the charges accusing the attorney of embezzling his client funds from the charges accusing him of bank and tax fraud. Judge Selna said the move could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS