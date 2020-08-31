J-M Deserves Penalties Over Bad Pipes, Municipalities Say

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A group of municipalities told a California federal judge on Monday that J-M Manufacturing deserves civil penalties for a jury's finding that it violated the False Claims Act and said the company's arguments against them contradict the Seventh Amendment because they ask the judge to disregard the jury's findings. During a hearing conducted over the telephone before U.S. District Judge George Wu, the municipalities said that after a jury found in a bellwether trial that J-M falsely represented that the pipes it sold them met industry strength standards, significant civil penalties should be levied. The municipalities argued the penalties are called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS