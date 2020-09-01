Truckers, Calif. Spar Over AB 5 Injunction In 9th Circ.

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday questioned whether motor carriers can prove that federal law trumps a new California law that raised the bar for legally classifying workers as independent contractors, as it considers whether an injunction in the case was justified. During oral arguments conducted over video conference, attorneys for the California Trucking Association, the state attorney general's office and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters sparred over U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez preliminary injunction barring Assembly Bill 5 from being enforced against motor carriers and owner-operators in the trucking industry. Judge Benitez held in January that A.B. 5 likely...

