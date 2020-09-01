Whistleblower Swap Doesn't Kill FCA Standing, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday reversed the dismissal of a whistleblower suit against Sanofi-Aventis and Bristol-Myers Squibb over their marketing of the anti-coagulant drug Plavix, finding that a partnership formed to file the suit didn't lose standing when it replaced one of its members. In the precedential opinion, the three-judge panel said that while the False Claims Act's first-to-file rule bars anyone except the U.S. government from intervening in a suit brought under the act, the new partner in JKJ Partnership 2011 LLP did not intervene, but rather joined the case as a relator. "To intervene is to butt in, not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS