Cigna Gets Suits Over Drug Prices Pared Down

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has cut state law claims from a suit accusing Cigna and OptumRx of a scheme to overcharge plan participants for prescription drugs, finding that a Georgia county worker didn't show that Cigna was liable to his health plans' beneficiaries. In his order Monday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer granted Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co.'s bid to toss part of the suit alleging violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Cigna asked the court in February to dismiss common law claims for breach of contract and breach of...

