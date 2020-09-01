Industry Groups Support Bid To Sink Offshore Monument

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Industry groups pushed the U.S. Supreme Court to consider and overturn the D.C. Circuit's decision that an American president can create offshore national monuments under the Antiquities Act, arguing that Congress provided a different, more detailed scheme for doing so that was ignored. The National Ocean Industries Association and other industry groups said presidents need to follow the National Marine Sanctuaries Act, which imposes procedural hurdles, in order to protect ocean areas. Just because the Antiquities Act is easier to wield does not make it the proper tool for presidents to establish monuments offshore, the industry organizations said. The brief by...

