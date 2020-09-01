Wis. Tribe Says 7th Circ. Shouldn't Rethink Apple Fest Ruling

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Oneida Nation has urged the Seventh Circuit not to revisit its ruling that the tribe's apple festival doesn't need a Wisconsin village's permit, saying there's no point in sending the case back to a lower court to weigh arguments it has already found lacking. The village of Hobart, Wisconsin, recently asked a Seventh Circuit panel to allow a Wisconsin district court to consider whether a town ordinance applies to the Oneida tribe's Big Apple Fest, even though the panel found that the event took place within the tribe's reservation because the reservation had never been diminished. The tribe told the court in...

