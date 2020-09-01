Google Again Seeks Toss Of Users' Secret Tracking Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Google urged a California federal judge Monday to toss for good a proposed class action accusing the tech giant of unlawfully tracking and storing users' private location information, arguing the users' latest complaint doesn't improve their "vague, boilerplate" allegations. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila in June refused to rethink his decision to ax the suit, but the judge allowed the users to try again on allegations that Google's data collection violated California's constitution and users' common law right to privacy. But Google argued on Monday that the users' July amended complaint didn't fix any of the deficiencies that led the judge...

