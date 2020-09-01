RCN Must Face The Music From Labels Over Online Piracy

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has said that major record labels can keep going after RCN Telecom Services LLC over allegations that it didn't do enough to prevent its subscribers from illegally downloading and distributing music, finding that the record companies sufficiently alleged that the internet service provider knew about and encouraged such infringement. Among a series of similar actions taken against ISPs across the country over online piracy, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp on Monday rejected RCN's bid to escape contributory and vicarious copyright infringement claims in connection with how RCN customers allegedly utilized its service to steal songs...

