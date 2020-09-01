DOJ Warned FIFA About Antitrust Concerns, Suit Reveals

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has warned FIFA that a rule under consideration by the world soccer governing body to prevent teams from playing regular-season games outside their home countries could violate antitrust laws, according to a proposed amended complaint against the U.S. Soccer Federation filed Tuesday in New York federal court. The March letter from Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general for the DOJ's antitrust division, was attached to a proposed amended complaint filed by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' Relevent Sports LLC in its lawsuit against U.S. Soccer alleging that it conspired with FIFA to boycott players who compete...

