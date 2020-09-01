Deloitte Family Leave Policy Not What It Seems, Suit Says

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- The celebrated family leave policy of international consulting firm Deloitte was called into question Tuesday by a new lawsuit alleging the company displaced and then fired a high-level employee when she took about six months off after giving birth. Though Deloitte says its paid family leave program offers up to 16 weeks of paid leave to bond with a new child, Saxon Knight claimed in the Manhattan federal court proposed class action that when she raised discrimination concerns she was told the company would only hold her job for 12 of those weeks, as required under the federal Family and Medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS