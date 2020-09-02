'Varsity Blues' Feds Add Charges Against 2 Coaches, Parent

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are expanding the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, announcing the indictment of a new parent in the case while adding charges against two former athletics coaches at Georgetown University and the University of Southern California. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston on Tuesday unveiled a second superseding indictment against former Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst and former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic, who are already fighting charges they took bribes from wealthy parents to get their kids into college by falsely labeling them as recruited athletes. The new indictment charges Ernst with three counts of federal programs bribery and three...

