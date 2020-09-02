Overdevelopment Hurt Wetlands On Calif. Island, Judge Rules

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge found after a bench trial that the owner of an island in the San Francisco Bay destroyed "critical" wetlands by building a new levee and setting up a kiteboarding business without first receiving a Clean Water Act permit. Point Buckler Island once functioned as a tidal system with native vegetation that filtered out pollutants located in a "heavily utilized fish migratory corridor" until the island's owner developed the site to the point that it no longer serves the same ecological purpose, U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller said Tuesday. After a bench trial that ran from May 20...

