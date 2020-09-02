Hotels Unlikely To Dodge Sex Trafficking Claims, Judge Says

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Several parent and management companies of Atlanta hotels aren't likely to duck claims of complicity brought by victims of sex trafficking, despite their argument they knew nothing of the alleged crime on their properties, a federal judge said Wednesday. While ruling on the hotels' various attempts to end four almost identical suits, Judge William M. Ray II dropped some negligence and racketeering claims as time-barred but said from the bench that he was inclined to keep the hotel companies as defendants in the cases. He said he would issue a final decision in the coming weeks but warned the companies it...

