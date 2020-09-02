Retirement Savers Slam Boeing's Bid To Exit ERISA Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Participants in a Boeing retirement plan have urged an Illinois federal judge not to toss their class action claiming the company harmed them by concealing safety issues with its 737 Max jets, which were involved in two fatal crashes, saying it should have disclosed the problem sooner. In their opposition Tuesday, the participants said their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit over the handling of the company stock in the Boeing Co.'s 401(k) plan passed muster under the standard established by the U.S. Supreme Court in Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer. Under Dudenhoeffer, plaintiffs alleging employee stock ownership plan fiduciaries breached...

