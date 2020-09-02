VW Dealers Tell 9th Circ. Bosch's Fraud Obliterated Profits

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Franchised Volkswagen dealerships told the Ninth Circuit that auto parts maker Bosch can't escape liability for helping mastermind the 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal, which they say devastated their businesses. A trio of dealerships in California, Florida and Pennsylvania said in a reply brief Tuesday that lost profits are in fact "injuries" to their business that can be tied directly to the fraud perpetrated by German auto parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH and its North American unit Robert Bosch LLC. As such, they say the Ninth Circuit should reverse U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer's December ruling shutting down their Racketeer Influenced...

