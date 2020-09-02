Latham DQ'd From Repping Investors In Ponzi Scheme Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has disqualified Latham & Watkins LLP from representing investors in a suit against two title and insurance companies over an alleged Ponzi scheme, saying that the firm's prior work for one of the companies barred it from the case. Judge Ronald L. Styn said Monday it was clear there was a "substantial relationship" between Latham and Chicago Title Co. for several years while the firm represented it in another case, and noted that Latham partner Jake Ryan did not address the question of whether the firm was in possession of confidential information from the company. "In this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS