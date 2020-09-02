Calif. Tribal Gambling Talks Were In Good Faith, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a ruling that California complied with federal law by pursuing good faith gaming compact negotiations with the Pauma Band of Luiseno Mission Indians, saying it was the tribe that broke off negotiations and sued when the state was still willing to talk about adding new games. The federally recognized Pauma Band had argued that California violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by stalling discussions compact changes that would allow the tribe to offer lottery games and on-track wagering on tribal lands and producing "a woefully inadequate draft compact," according to a published opinion from the...

