ERISA Litigant Cites Rush's 'Freewill' In Opposition Memo

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A Northrop Grumman pension plan participant on Tuesday referenced "Finnegans Wake," "Macbeth" and the rock band Rush in asking a California federal judge to deny the defense contractor and an associated pension plan a win in a suit alleging violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In a redacted Sept. 1 memorandum laying out an opposition to the defendants' motion for summary judgment, plaintiff John Baleja included the artistic references in emphasizing the impact of an appendix to the 1985 benefits plan at issue in the case. "A textual provision stating that benefits will only be 'reduced by the amount listed...

