Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ERISA Litigant Cites Rush's 'Freewill' In Opposition Memo

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A Northrop Grumman pension plan participant on Tuesday referenced "Finnegans Wake," "Macbeth" and the rock band Rush in asking a California federal judge to deny the defense contractor and an associated pension plan a win in a suit alleging violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

In a redacted Sept. 1 memorandum laying out an opposition to the defendants' motion for summary judgment, plaintiff John Baleja included the artistic references in emphasizing the impact of an appendix to the 1985 benefits plan at issue in the case.

"A textual provision stating that benefits will only be 'reduced by the amount listed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!