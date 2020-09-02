AbbVie Can't Escape Investors' Humira Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Tuesday refused to toss an AbbVie Inc. investor class action alleging that the pharmaceutical company concealed its use of an illegal strategy to market its blockbuster drug Humira, saying the investors had sufficiently alleged detailed claims of fraud and deceptive intent. In a 13-page order, U.S. District Judge Charles Ronald Norgle rejected AbbVie's motion to dismiss the suit, finding that the investors had alleged facts with enough details to support their claim that the company provided unlawful kickbacks to doctors who prescribed Humira. "The Court finds that [AbbVie's] alleged statements attributing Humira's success to [the company's] sales...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS