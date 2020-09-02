Feds Want Atty In $393M Crypto Scam To Forfeit College Fund

Law360, New York (September 2, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Attorney Mark S. Scott should be ordered to forfeit $2.5 million from personal accounts, including a child's college fund, to foot a massive forfeiture tab for laundering $393 million in proceeds from "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova's OneCoin scam, Manhattan federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office told U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos that Scott, who is due to be sentenced Dec. 17 for bank fraud and money laundering conspiracies, should be ordered to cough up a $161,000 college savings fund and three other UBS bank accounts, among other assets. Scott, a former Locke Lord LLP corporate partner who left BigLaw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS