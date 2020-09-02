9th Circ. Calls Snowden-Leaked NSA Data Collection Unlawful

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 11:49 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit determined Wednesday that the National Security Agency's collection of the telephone metadata of millions of Americans, as revealed by whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013, was unlawful and might have been unconstitutional. In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Marsha S. Berzon, the panel found the NSA's data collection violated the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and may have also violated the Fourth Amendment — a declaration that privacy advocates called a win. Under FISA, the government was required to show that records it intended to collect were relevant to an authorized investigation, something it didn't do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS