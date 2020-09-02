Yahoo Helped China Torture Democracy Activist, Suit Says

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A secret agreement between Yahoo Inc. and the Chinese government helped Communist Party authorities track down, imprison and torture a pro-democracy activist, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in California federal court. The activist, Ning Xinhua, who sued Yahoo's successor companies — Verizon subsidiary Oath Holdings Inc. and Altaba Inc. — along with Yahoo founder Jerry Yang and ex-CEO Terry Semel, claimed that Yang and Semel surreptitiously agreed to provide information about Yahoo customers to the Chinese government in exchange for gaining access to the Asian nation's gargantuan market of internet users. "This agreement went above and beyond ordinary business dealings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS