Anheuser-Busch, Alcoa Patent Fight Will Go To Arbitration

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Aluminum giant Alcoa must arbitrate its patent dispute with Anheuser-Busch InBev relating to a type of lightweight aluminum used in the brewer's bottles, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting arguments that the right to arbitrate the dispute had been extinguished by a later agreement. Although Anheuser-Busch had argued an arbitrator must decide the proper venue for the dispute, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel disagreed, saying the underlying arbitration clause wasn't so broad as to send any and all disputes to arbitration. The judge nevertheless sided with the brewer when it came to actually deciding the venue, concluding the...

