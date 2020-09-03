States Seek To Halt Trump's USPS 'Slowdown' Before Election

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A coalition of nearly a dozen states including New York and Pennsylvania filed injunction motions in federal court Wednesday aimed at quickly reversing operational changes in the U.S. Postal Service that they say have slowed delivery and threaten to leave mail-in ballots uncounted in the upcoming presidential election. Attorney General Letitia James of New York said she believed the changes at USPS, which have included the removal of mail sorting equipment and elimination of overtime, were clearly aimed at trying to suppress turnout in an election where mail-in voting is expected to rise sharply as a result of the coronavirus pandemic....

