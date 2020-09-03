11 States Say Dakota Access Shutdown Will Hurt Food Supply

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline would have devastating consequences for the American farming industry including rotting grain, higher food prices and food shortages, 11 states have told the D.C. Circuit. In an amicus brief filed Wednesday, the states said that vacating an easement for the pipeline — which a lower court has ruled necessary for a thorough environmental review — would only cause hardship for American farmers. That's because crude oil displaced from the pipeline would compete for rail space against the much less valuable cereal grain produced in Midwestern states, leading to rail congestion while the environmental impacts of...

