Exec Gets Trade Secrets Suit Nixed For Citing Wrong Contract

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A former top executive for a New York background screening company convinced a George federal judge Thursday that the company's restrictive covenants breach claim against him for joining a rival business was based on the wrong contract. Georgia resident Troy Whitlow, a former senior vice president at Sterling Infosystems Inc., argued he couldn't be sued for breaching restrictive covenants in the company's stock option agreement because that agreement was — in its own words — superseded by his employment contract. And Sterling didn't make any allegations against Whitlow under his employment contract. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II dismissed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS