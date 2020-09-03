Netflix Says Fox Contracts Unfairly Restrict Worker Mobility

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Netflix has urged a California appeals court to lift a lower court injunction barring it from trying to hire Fox executives, arguing the employment contracts are invalid in light of the state's public policy favoring worker mobility. The brief filed Wednesday in California's Second District Court of Appeals is Netflix's opening attempt to overturn an injunction a Los Angeles Superior Court judge issued in December in Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp.'s lawsuit that claims Netflix has used improper tactics to lure Fox executives to break their fixed-term contracts. While Hollywood has "unwritten rules" about competitors poaching employees, California has taken the...

