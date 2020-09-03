Ford Gets Fraud Claims Dumped In PowerShift MDL

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed fraud claims from a buyer alleging the Ford Motor Co. misled him about how its DPS6 "PowerShift" works, finding that a reasonable consumer would not be deceived by the term "automatic." U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte said that dictionary definitions of the word "automatic" undermine Lorenzo Altamirano-Torres' claims that window stickers stating that the vehicle was equipped with an automatic transmission were misleading. Even though he claimed that the transmissions weren't typical automatic transmissions, the word automatic describes how the transmission works from the driver's point of view, meaning that the transmission shifts gears on its...

