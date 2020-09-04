NY Real Estate Honcho Sued Over Housekeeper OT Pay

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The New York City real estate executive linked to "Billionaires' Row" is facing a wage-and-hour lawsuit from a former longtime housekeeper, who alleges that she worked extensive hours at multiple houses without receiving overtime pay. In a suit filed Thursday in New York federal court, Maria Lopez said Extell Development Co. founder Gary Barnett and his wife Ayala Barnett paid her on a weekly basis with no overtime — even when she sometimes worked 86 hours a week — in violation of state and federal law. "Throughout her employment, defendants required Lopez to work, on average, between 65 and 86 hours...

