GM Can't Decertify Class Claiming Engine Defect Sparks Fires

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday rejected General Motors LLC's bid to decertify a class of car owners who allege a GM engine defect causes vehicles to shut down and potentially catch fire unexpectedly, saying the class is allowed to replace its lead representative even after certification. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said it became "pretty apparent" that class counsel would have to replace the court-appointed class representative Raul Siqueiros with another plaintiff after the judge narrowed the class definition in the spring and excluded Siqueiros' vehicle. Judge Chen pointed out that the class...

