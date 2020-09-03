Nats Catcher Drops MLB Drug Suspension Challenge

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera dropped a proposed class action against Major League Baseball alleging its performance-enhancing drug testing program is based on "junk science," after a Texas federal judge refused to halt his 80-game suspension at the start of the shortened MLB season. U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez on Wednesday closed Felipe "Tres" Barrera III's case after he filed court documents earlier this week to drop his proposed class action challenging the MLB's drug testing program. Judge Alvarez refused to halt his suspension on July 31, essentially keeping him out of the MLB's COVID-19-shortened season. Barrera was suspended under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS