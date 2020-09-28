3 Supreme Court Energy Petitions To Watch

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Though the new term at the U.S. Supreme Court will be relatively quiet for energy lawyers, the industry will be closely watching whether the court takes up a trio of cases, including the issue of climate change liability against fossil fuel companies. The justices will mull a petition from energy giants urging them to determine where climate torts brought by local governments can be pursued. They'll also consider a petition asking them to decide whether a state's sovereign immunity can thwart a $1 billion gas pipeline, as well as weigh in on a fight between the biofuel and petroleum industries over...

