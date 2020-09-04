Telecom Builder Sues Over Towers Of Madison County

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A cellular tower developer has accused Iowa's rural Madison County in federal court of running afoul of the Telecommunications Act by rejecting permit approvals for AT&T cell tower sites on two pieces of land zoned for farming. Cloud 1 Services LLC, which develops, builds and manages tower sites for wireless providers, said Thursday the structures are needed to fill an AT&T service gap and to beef up the telecom's first responder network. Madison County's board of adjustment on Aug. 4 turned down the applications to obtain special use permits for two 300-foot towers on 100-by-100 foot lease areas known as the Macksburg...

