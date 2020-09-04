Lyft, Wheelchair Users Spar Over Calif. ADA Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. has asked a California federal judge to dump a proposed class action seeking to force it to provide more wheelchair-accessible vehicles in the Bay Area, saying there isn't enough supply or demand for WAVs on its ride-hailing platform. Lyft on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge William Alsup to shut down an Americans with Disabilities Act suit from Bay Area disability rights advocates and individuals alleging Lyft isn't providing enough WAVs in San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties. "Plaintiffs have failed to identify any specific policy, practice, or procedure that is alleged to be discriminatory, and all but admit...

