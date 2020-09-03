Macy's To Pay $1.8M Over Minority Background Checks

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Macy's Inc. has agreed to pay $1.8 million and reform its background check practices to resolve a class action alleging the practices had unlawfully disproportionate impacts on minority workers, according to a request for the deal's approval lodged Thursday in Manhattan federal court. The bid for preliminary approval of the deal was filed by a class of New York City applicants who were denied employment between September 2017 and January 2020 because they didn't consent to Macy's background check in their online applications. The $1.8 million would go toward payouts to an estimated 1,200 class members, with the value of any...

