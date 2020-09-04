Judge Conditionally Certifies Pipeline Co. Workers In OT Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday conditionally certified a class of inspectors who say an engineering firm for pipeline companies failed to pay them overtime as required by federal and state wage laws. U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang said former EN Engineering inspector Kevin Rossman had cited enough evidence in his lawsuit to show that he and other employees were subjected to the same allegedly unlawful policy that paid a straight hourly wage for all hours they worked even after they had worked more than 40 hours in a week. Rossman submitted nearly a year's worth of pay stubs with his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS