Brown Rudnick Encouraged To Settle $300M Malpractice Beef

Law360, New York (September 4, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday pushed Brown Rudnick LLP to try for a settlement to avoid a potential $300 million malpractice liability stemming from the Lyondell Chemical Co. bankruptcy, warning the firm that it may find an "autopsy" of its work and broad discovery to be a costly headache. The comments were delivered during a morning telephone hearing by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, who is handling claims against the 250-lawyer firm brought by Chapter 11 bankruptcy litigation trustee Mark E. Holliday. "It is my hope that there is a continuing dialogue about settlement," Judge Engelmayer told counsel for...

