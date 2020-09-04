Lockheed, Others Accused Of Covering Up Nuclear Exposure

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Former owners of a nonoperational uranium enrichment facility in Ohio, including Lockheed Martin Corp. and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., have been accused of concealing the level of contamination that nearby communities and past employees were exposed to. Previous employees and nearby residents sued numerous companies and some individuals on Thursday alleging they engaged in a "pattern of corruption and flagrant disregard for human life." The litigation targets the companies' past operation of and current remediation efforts at a 3,777-acre nuclear industrial site in southern Ohio that formerly housed the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant. The seven-count complaint filed in Ohio federal court accuses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS