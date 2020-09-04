Courts Referee NCAA Athlete Pay Fight As States Mull Change

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- This is the second of a three-part series on how proposals to allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses, or NIL, are playing out in legislatures, courts and campuses. Read part one here. The NCAA sent shock waves across college sports earlier this year when it agreed to change longstanding rules blocking athletes from earning money from sponsorship and endorsement deals, a new dynamic that could make it harder for the organization to defend its amateurism system in the courts. When then-NCAA Board of Governors chair Michael V. Drake announced the move in...

