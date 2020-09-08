Feds Slam Victims' Bid To Pin Church Shooting On Air Force

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The government has slammed victims and their families' bid for a Texas federal court to rule in their favor in a suit over a 2017 church shooting by a former airman, saying the U.S. Air Force isn't responsible for the attack. The federal government said that victims and their families have failed to show the Air Force had a duty to protect them from Devin Patrick Kelley, who killed 26 people and injured at least 20 others in a 2017 mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The Air Force couldn't have foreseen that Kelley would commit...

