Gov't Backs Facebook's View Of Autodialers At High Court

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Friday joined Facebook's effort to kill the Ninth Circuit's interpretation of phone autodialers, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the lower court's broad view of the type of devices subject to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's robocall restrictions. The high court has agreed to take up a dispute over the legal meaning of an "automatic telephone dialing system," which is how the TCPA, a law that dates back to the first Bush administration, describes the type of dialer subject to a ban on unwanted robocalls. Facebook sought the high court review, ostensibly to fix a thorny circuit...

