NJ Investors Object To Exxon's Dismissal Bid In Texas Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A pair of institutional investors in Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday told a Texas federal judge that dismissal in his court of a consolidated derivative shareholder suit alleging the oil and gas giant misrepresented climate change-related business projections would hurt their similar case in New Jersey. In their Sept. 4 motion to intervene, the proposed institutional intervenor duo, the Saratoga Advantage Trust Energy & Basic Materials Portfolio and the City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System, asked U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade for permission to formally weigh in on the Texas case, specifying that they only want to do so to lodge an objection...

