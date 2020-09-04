Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Investors Object To Exxon's Dismissal Bid In Texas Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A pair of institutional investors in Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday told a Texas federal judge that dismissal in his court of a consolidated derivative shareholder suit alleging the oil and gas giant misrepresented climate change-related business projections would hurt their similar case in New Jersey.

In their Sept. 4 motion to intervene, the proposed institutional intervenor duo, the Saratoga Advantage Trust Energy & Basic Materials Portfolio and the City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System, asked U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade for permission to formally weigh in on the Texas case, specifying that they only want to do so to lodge an objection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!